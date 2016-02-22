From the brilliant Aashti Bhartia comes Coast Cafe, Ogaan’s culinary venture, that looks to please all types of palates with their Moilees, finger food and take on Tex-Mex.
Escape to Ogaan's Coast Café for Top-notch Keralite Fare
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Shortcut
Off the menu
We ordered a fresh Orange and Basil burst, and a super-powers Pink Ginger Lemonade. Absolutely no complaints.
To start with, we ordered Mustard Tossed Herb fries, Original Baja Californian Fish Tacos, and Red White and Green salad. The fries were covered in really delicious and pungent mustard bits–a fun twist on fries. Don’t leave without trying the tacos-clean and fresh, the perfect summer snack, and filled with crispy batter fried fish with crunchy red lettuce, lemon and light sour cream, and salsa with extra fresh coriander.
The salad consisted of beet, leafy greens, dal and feta. It was nice and nutritious – but the tacos had our heart.
Our mains consisted of Masala Fish Curry and Garam Lamb Curry. The Fish Curry changed profiles with every bite, which kept us engrossed; you could actually taste different layers in both the curries which was almost an eye-opener. We tried both with appams first, and then with malabar parathas. The sophisticated appam curries turned into good old comfort food with the paranthas.
Outlining ambience
The decor and set-up will add to your dining experience almost as much as the food. What takes Coast Cafe from a stereotypical cafe to a sophisticated spot for a long meal is the space design. The space is well-lit: Think exposed white brick walls lined with green plants and large arched bay windows that let the light in.
It’s a sort of coastal-colonial vibe, with intriguing art that was commissioned especially for the space. Wicker chairs, tones of grey, and white, pale blue, buttery yellow and indigo are offset by beautiful woodwork.
Make some room
..for dessert. You’ll be stuffed, but your stomach won’t forgive you if you leave without trying the Carrot Cake {moist, textured and flavoursome} that comes with a vanilla and almond flake cream. It’s one of those things that will take you back to the eatery more than once.
We’re saying..
A spot that fits all occasions, Ogaan’s Coast Cafe ranks high on our list of favourites, especially when you’re in the mood for a sweet escape with great views and even greater food.
Where: H2, Second & Third Floor, above Ogaan, Hauz Khas Village
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Contact: 011 41601717
Price: INR 1,500 for two {approx.}
