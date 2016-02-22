Escape to Ogaan's Coast Café for Top-notch Keralite Fare

We ordered a fresh Orange and Basil burst, and a super-powers Pink Ginger Lemonade. Absolutely no complaints.

To start with, we ordered Mustard Tossed Herb fries, Original Baja Californian Fish Tacos, and Red White and Green salad. The fries were covered in really delicious and pungent mustard bits–a fun twist on fries. Don’t leave without trying the tacos-clean and fresh, the perfect summer snack, and filled with crispy batter fried fish with crunchy red lettuce, lemon and light sour cream, and salsa with extra fresh coriander.

The salad consisted of beet, leafy greens, dal and feta. It was nice and nutritious – but the tacos had our heart.

Our mains consisted of Masala Fish Curry and Garam Lamb Curry. The Fish Curry changed profiles with every bite, which kept us engrossed; you could actually taste different layers in both the curries which was almost an eye-opener. We tried both with appams first, and then with malabar parathas. The sophisticated appam curries turned into good old comfort food with the paranthas.