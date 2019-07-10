Go Cocktail-Crazy This Summer With An All-New Cocktail Menu At Juniper Bar, Andaz Delhi!

Sweet, savoury, sour, soothing fruity or bitter—whatever your style, Juniper’s new menu has got them all! We’re particularly trying out the Juneberry that’s an infusion with Cherry Blossom Gin; Paradise Valley which brings you all the Kashmir feels with a Kahwa Tea infusion; and Kerala Lady with flavours of cardamom, pineapple and rose. So, if you want to take your palate for a ride, this cocktail bar is the perfect place to be.

What is really tempting us are the 39 varieties of home-infused gin and we cannot wait to try them all. They’re made with flowers, hand picked herbs, fresh juices and carefully distilled liquors. Looks like the mixologists at Juniper put in all their creativity to bring you the best.

Here’s another reason all the Gin lovers will want to head to Juniper! The city’s best gin bar has already got us crushing on their fusions. Bring over a date, your gin-crazy friends, or come solo because Juniper’s surely going to get your gin-buds uplifted. Andddd the bar people are friendly enough to let you get behind the counter and make your own cocktails. So, bring out the mixologist in you and get shaking!