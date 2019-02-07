Coffee & Croissants All the Way from France!

Cafes

Brioche Doree

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-48, Outer Circle, Opp. Shankar Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Brioche Dorée is a chain of French Cafés with outlets throughout the world. They've finally opened a flagship store in CP's outer circle. They have a large variety of croissants, sandwiches, pastries, and coffee- basically everything synonymous with French cafés. Their croissants are the best in the city! The ambience is charming as well.

What Could Be Better?

As it is a multistory cafe, it'd be great if they took orders at the table instead of the counter.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

