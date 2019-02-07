Brioche Dorée is a chain of French Cafés with outlets throughout the world. They've finally opened a flagship store in CP's outer circle. They have a large variety of croissants, sandwiches, pastries, and coffee- basically everything synonymous with French cafés. Their croissants are the best in the city! The ambience is charming as well.
Coffee & Croissants All the Way from France!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
As it is a multistory cafe, it'd be great if they took orders at the table instead of the counter.
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
