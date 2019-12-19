Head To Prince May For Some Amazing Customized Cakes And More!

Hey everyone! I've got the perfect bakery for you. Prince May is situated in Pitampura, New Delhi and has some of the best cakes that will leave you wanting more. They offer a great variety of cakes and also customize cakes as you like. I have been getting cakes for all occasions from this place for more than 20 years now. Besides Cakes, they also have Pastries, Patties, Pizza, Sandwich, Stuffed Kulcha all sorts of chocolates and candies and a great range of shakes as well. Great place and best service.