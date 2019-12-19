Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries

Visited Crops & Curries with my friends a few days back. Located in Sector 76 market. The ambience was quite attractive and they have sitting outside and inside. Talking about the food, We ordered paneer tikka and chicken chipotle for starters. Chicken chipotle was very delicious and paneer tikka was pretty decent. Also ordered some Chinese dishes, chilli garlic noodles, veg Manchurian, chilly chicken. Among these chilli garlic noodles with chilly chicken was an amazing combination, veg Manchurian was also good. Then it was the time for the main course and we were almost full but still, ordered our favorite dish which is butter chicken and seriously words can't tell how tasty the butter chicken was. It was one of the best butter chicken I have ever had. Its gravy was so delicious. So this was all we had at this outlet. I would suggest people to visit this restaurant and must try their butter chicken.