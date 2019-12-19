Cakes, Sandwiches & Fruit Popsicles At Creme N Crisp

Dessert and fast food are their main attractions. We loved the chocolate mousse and the cherry pudding.

They also have a range of baklavas, which are low on sweet, but rich in taste. For lunch on the go, try their salads or pizzas. And do pick up one of their quirky popsicles before you leave – they have options in frozen peach tea, mint and cucumber, a ‘fruitcicle’ with chunks of fresh fruit with a hint of pudina {we loved this}, and one in chocolate.