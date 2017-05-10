What Can You Get For INR 100 {Or Less} In Cyber Hub? We Find Out

Broke in Cyber Hub? Fret not because, for INR 100 or less, you can get munchies, ice lollies and even a glass of beer! Here’s where to head, when your wallet is dangerously low on cash.

Sodabottleopenerwala

While you may not be able to afford the Berry Pulao, there are lots of pocket-friendly snack options on the menu at Delhi’s favourite Parsi eatery.

What To Order: The Saria Papad {INR 30}, Bun Maska/Jam/Guava Jelly {INR 55}, and the Vegetable Puff {INR 65} or Mutton Keema Puff {INR 85}. If you’re feeling indulgent, order yourself a cup of the very sweet Khade Chammach Ki Chai {INR 60} – it’s free if you can finish the whole thing.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Shop 3, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Hard Rock Café

Gigs, burgers and beer – Dilliwaalas continue to flock to Hard Rock Café, even as newer, shinier bars open up in the city. There’s not a lot for less than INR 100 but you could score budget booze for less during happy hours.

What To Order: INR 100 can get you a peg of Smirnoff, Old Monk, Kingfisher Draught and Bacardi between 4pm – 8pm.

Hard Rock Cafe

Cyber Hub, Unit 4/5/104/105, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Pita Pit

While everything at this healthy-eating joint is affordable, the salads and pitas will still set you back by more than INR 100. Instead, here’s what to get.

What To Order: A Fudge Nut Brownie {INR 79} to satiate that sweet tooth.

Pita Pit

K3-B, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Dunkin’ Donuts

A single doughnut will set you back by INR 62, but that’s so predictable. If you’re in the mood for something savoury, here’s what we recommend.

What To Order: Choose from their Original Meals – the Big Joy Original Veg {INR 55} and the Big Joy Original Chicken {INR 69} will keep you going till dinner. If you’re looking for something less filling, try the Tex Mex Potato Wedges {INR 60}.

Dunkin' Donuts

K-3A, Cyber Hub, Phase 2, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Theobroma

We know you’ve probably been to Theobroma by now and got yourself a box of Red Velvet Brownies {INR 85 per piece}, but if you’re looking to experiment {without splurging}, here’s what to go for.

What To Order: Pick up a couple of pieces of their hand-crafted chocolates – the ones with soft centres are for INR 30 per piece while those with alcoholic centres are for INR 35 per piece! Here’s a pro-tip, their selection of breads is budget-friendly, on the whole; you could score a Parsley Cream Cheese Danish for INR 70.

Theobroma

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Chai Point

Chai is generally pretty cheap, but what if you could have multiple cups of tea as well as a steaming plate of Maggi {the ultimate desi comfort food TBH} for less than INR 100? Yep, we’re sold too.

What To Order: A Mini Chai Flask that serves five cups of green/masala/ginger/cutting chai {INR 100}, A Ginger Uniflask served with Maggi {INR 100}, or any of their Maggi variants {starting at INR 35}.

Chai Point

Cyber Hub, K-5, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Red Mango

Famous for fro-yo, Red Mango has a huge selection of flavours and toppings. However, that’s not what we’re recommending you get for less than INR 100 – primarily because it costs more.

What To Order: Red Mango serves brekkie between 8am – 12pm and you can order eggs any way you like them – boiled, scrambled, sunny side up or omelette, for INR 99.

Red Mango

Cyber Hub, K-4B, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

King's Kulfi

Find yourself in Cyber Hub, hot, bothered and with limited funds, after a long day at work? Head to King’s Kulfi.

What To Order: Cool off with one of King’s Kulfi’s natural fruit sticks that are priced at INR 50 each. The Kiwi Apple, Aam Panna and Chilly Guava flavours are super refreshing.

Kings Kulfi

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Vaango!

Vaango or ‘come in’ for easy-on-the-pocket meals at this South Indian restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a snack or a full-fledged dosa, it’s available for less than INR 100.

What To Order: Spicy Mini Idlis {INR 49}, Upma {INR 99} or the Plain Dosa {INR 99}

Vaango!

Food Court, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

