What Can You Get For INR 100 {Or Less} In Cyber Hub? We Find Out

While you may not be able to afford the Berry Pulao, there are lots of pocket-friendly snack options on the menu at Delhi’s favourite Parsi eatery.

What To Order: The Saria Papad {INR 30}, Bun Maska/Jam/Guava Jelly {INR 55}, and the Vegetable Puff {INR 65} or Mutton Keema Puff {INR 85}. If you’re feeling indulgent, order yourself a cup of the very sweet Khade Chammach Ki Chai {INR 60} – it’s free if you can finish the whole thing.