For Some Stupendous Shakes & Food? Drop By Dark Brown Now!

Good food is equal to an awesome mood. Are you in the mood for some stupendous shakes and food? Then Dark Brown is the answer to it, who offers delish food and shakes. Their shakes are super awesome and food is equally delish and they also serve great waffles too. Dark brown is a small walk-in place in Sector 15 market which offers great menu in food and shakes. Try their Ferraro Shake and Vegetable/Chicken Panini. The flavours are bang on. I have tried almost every shake on their menu but my personal favourite is Ferraro. The food they offer is superb and their waffles are just too good to resist.