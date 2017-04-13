Dastakari Collections Has Curated Decor From Across India

I went on a sunny Saturday afternoon and since it’s run by a couple who quit their corporate jobs to pursue their passion, they were super professional and very welcoming. They source some really unusual but classy stuff from all across India-ceramics, rugs, quirky lamps, vintage collections of radios and fans, possibly discovered while they were pursuing their jobs. It was really heart-warming to see how focused they were towards their customers and their needs. They ensured the experience was worth it.