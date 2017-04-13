This is a cosy little shop in Shahpur Jat with some amazing home decor items: Rugs and ceramics to vintage radios and fans, not to mention custom-made concept furniture.
Dastakari Collections Has Curated Decor From Across India
I went on a sunny Saturday afternoon and since it’s run by a couple who quit their corporate jobs to pursue their passion, they were super professional and very welcoming. They source some really unusual but classy stuff from all across India-ceramics, rugs, quirky lamps, vintage collections of radios and fans, possibly discovered while they were pursuing their jobs. It was really heart-warming to see how focused they were towards their customers and their needs. They ensured the experience was worth it.
If classy, traditional and out of the box decor is your thing, then this place is a must visit.
