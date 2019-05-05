Daulat Ki Chaat In Purani Delhi

img-gallery-featured
Street Food

Daulat Ki Chaat

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Jain Temple, Kinari Bazar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This is the gorgeous looking, mouth water - only made in winters, famous dessert from Chandni Chowk! Yes, this is “Daulat ki Chaat” from our very own पुरानी दिल्ली की गली। Milk, Khoya, Pista, Badam, Kesar, Kurchan: that’s how the famous “Daulat ki Chaat” is made. Mind you, you can eat this bowl of fluff only in winters because this needs dew drops and is made between 2-7 am only. Till date, I am unable to understand the procedure, but it doesn’t matter because the end result is creamy and delicious ice-cream! You’ll find many street hawkers selling it, you can choose to eat it at any of them, is you don’t happen to find this particular place!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Street Food

Daulat Ki Chaat

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Jain Temple, Kinari Bazar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default