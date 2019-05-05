This is the gorgeous looking, mouth water - only made in winters, famous dessert from Chandni Chowk! Yes, this is “Daulat ki Chaat” from our very own पुरानी दिल्ली की गली। Milk, Khoya, Pista, Badam, Kesar, Kurchan: that’s how the famous “Daulat ki Chaat” is made. Mind you, you can eat this bowl of fluff only in winters because this needs dew drops and is made between 2-7 am only. Till date, I am unable to understand the procedure, but it doesn’t matter because the end result is creamy and delicious ice-cream! You’ll find many street hawkers selling it, you can choose to eat it at any of them, is you don’t happen to find this particular place!
Daulat Ki Chaat In Purani Delhi
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
