Daulat Ki Chaat In Purani Delhi

This is the gorgeous looking, mouth water - only made in winters, famous dessert from Chandni Chowk! Yes, this is “Daulat ki Chaat” from our very own पुरानी दिल्ली की गली। Milk, Khoya, Pista, Badam, Kesar, Kurchan: that’s how the famous “Daulat ki Chaat” is made. Mind you, you can eat this bowl of fluff only in winters because this needs dew drops and is made between 2-7 am only. Till date, I am unable to understand the procedure, but it doesn’t matter because the end result is creamy and delicious ice-cream! You’ll find many street hawkers selling it, you can choose to eat it at any of them, is you don’t happen to find this particular place!