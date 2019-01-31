Decoding Sephora: Brands You Didn't Know You Could Get There

Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
Select City Walk Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 51-53, Saket, New Delhi

For make-up lovers, brands like Sephora and Nykaa are a godsend. You don't have to wait for your relatives to take international trips anymore, as most brands are available online on these websites. Here are some brands you didn't know you could buy at Sephora...

Stila

It’s all about the essentials with this brand—from the packaging to the products. It speaks of the brand’s philosophy of how ‘every woman’s makeup should be as individual as her own signature’.

What We Love: Stila’s One Step Correct Primer. With its unique multi-coloured swirls, Stila’s primer is lauded for having the all-in-one qualities of colour correcting, brightening, and helps reduce redness, and conceal blemishes.

Givenchy

With their silky foundations, innovative mascara, and satin-feel lipsticks, Givenchy is all about luxury on your skin. Just tune in to YouTube and you’ll see a number of make-up artists who rave about their products and formulas.

What We Love: Givenchy’s Photo’Perfexion Fluid Foundation. Invest in a good base with this one; it’s a medium to heavy coverage foundation that leaves a velvety flawless finish without a heavy, cakey feeling.

Burt's Bees

We were eager to check out this brand when their lip balm was recommended as a must-buy in literally every skincare list we read.

What We Love: Their lip balm, did we mention? The Beeswax one, especially.

Cover FX

If you love to go the full coverage way while doing your make-up, this brand is a must-try. They are known for their primers, foundations, concealers, and the likes.

What We Love: Their Custom Enhancer Drops, which is a very concentrated liquid bronzer that can also work as a highlighter.

Smashbox

From creamy lipsticks to primers that work like magic, Smashbox has proved to be a great brand over and over again.

What We Love: Their matte lipstick range, which stays light and easily blendable and still don't bleed.


