Decoding Sephora: Brands You Didn't Know You Could Get There

It’s all about the essentials with this brand—from the packaging to the products. It speaks of the brand’s philosophy of how ‘every woman’s makeup should be as individual as her own signature’.

What We Love: Stila’s One Step Correct Primer. With its unique multi-coloured swirls, Stila’s primer is lauded for having the all-in-one qualities of colour correcting, brightening, and helps reduce redness, and conceal blemishes.