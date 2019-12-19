Delectable, Hot Shawarmas From Spice Aangan In SDA

The takeaway restaurant serves tandoori snacks–chicken tikka, malai tikka, seekh kebab–as well as mutton dishes, curries, biryani and shawarma rolls. Despite so many options, though, you’d be hard pressed to find the regulars ordering anything other than the chicken shawarma.

You’ll often find long queues outside the tiny outlet, with some people literally waving their money at the cashier, shouting for their shawarmas. You can get the shawarmas in paneer or chicken and as a single roll {two pieces} or a whole box {four rolls, eight pieces}, accompanied by some curd dip and mayo.