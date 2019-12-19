Tucked away in Safdarjung Development Area’s main market is a hole-in-the-wall tandoor-and-takeaway restaurant known as Spice Aangan. Head here for their scrumptious vegetarian and non-vegetarian shawarmas.
Delectable, Hot Shawarmas From Spice Aangan In SDA
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
The Setting
Spice Aangan has been a staple of the SDA market food scene for a while now. The hole-in-the-wall is bang opposite the small, grassless park located at the centre of the market. While there are a couple of steel benches at edge of the park to sit and enjoy their food, it is otherwise a purely takeaway and home delivery outlet.
Spice Up Your Life
The takeaway restaurant serves tandoori snacks–chicken tikka, malai tikka, seekh kebab–as well as mutton dishes, curries, biryani and shawarma rolls. Despite so many options, though, you’d be hard pressed to find the regulars ordering anything other than the chicken shawarma.
You’ll often find long queues outside the tiny outlet, with some people literally waving their money at the cashier, shouting for their shawarmas. You can get the shawarmas in paneer or chicken and as a single roll {two pieces} or a whole box {four rolls, eight pieces}, accompanied by some curd dip and mayo.
The Taste
As the shawarmas are piping hot, juicy and spicy, most people prefer to take an extra dip or two to help cut through the fire— but not us. While we’ve been trying desi shawarma from around the city for years, nothing in the Safdarjung/IIT area beats these little drops of spicy heaven; one box per person is all you need to go home happy.
Urban Dhaba
On a side note, we also tried their sit-down restaurant in the same market, Urban Dhaba, but were left a little disappointed with the food there. It’s surprising because they are essentially the same restaurant, though we may have been a little spoilt for choice there, having had the awesome shawarmas at Spice Aangan for years.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)