Delhi Has Popped Up With A New Restaurant That Has Super Cool Interior & Great Drinks

Hey, Delhiites! All of us love to explore new places and dine at the best of the restaurants but going to the same old ones can get a tad bit boring. Rajouri has got this new place that is amazing and should be your next go-to place. Raag Kitchen & Bar is a super classic café with vinyl records on one wall and murals on the other, this café gives you a feel of musical raags. It’s a huge place with two floors, beautiful interiors and perfect lighting which will make u feel happy and is a perfect go-to place in this cold weather. The entrance is very welcoming and the staff and host are smiling and courteous. The two floors are divided in such a way that people who want to enjoy some loud music along with drinks and scrumptious food they should sit downstairs and if anyone wants to have more of talks and a bit quiet and cosy atmosphere then do sit upstairs. The highlight of the place is a beautiful water fountain that keeps changing colours and just adds on to the atmosphere. The menu has some amazing starters like Mushroom Kulhad, Kung Pao Chicken, Cheese n Corn Roll, Mahabali Paneer Tikka and Fish Orley are some of our recommendations. For Indian main course, our first choice is Dal Makhani. You can also order Zafrani Malai Kofta, Mutton Rara, Raag Murg Makhani and Biryani are our favourites. You may order Burani Raita, Sizzling Brownie with Ice Cream and Bread to complete your meal. Their oriental main course offers Green Thai Curry, Hot Garlic Sauce and Exotic Veggies in Schezwan Sauce are a must-try. The menu offers a great variety of soups and salads as well So waste no time and head over to this cool place in Rajouri Garden, bhukkad pals in town!