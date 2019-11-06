Explore Delhi With These Walking Tour Companies

The Lodhi Art District has to be one of our favourite beautification projects in the city, and the good folks at St+Art India conduct curated walks around the lanes of Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market, and Khanna Market to take art enthusiasts through the process and the challenges involved in creating murals. They try to provide an insight into the works of art, and the inspiration behind the pieces. If you're a fan of art, chai, and good conversations, then we highly recommend you go for this one!

Prices: Starting at INR 750