Delhi, as we know it, is a huge maze, and to manoeuvre it can be a task—especially if you are new to the city. Here’s our pick of walking tours to get in touch with and to see the city on foot. Plus, there's no better time than now to explore the city on foot, the weather is just perfect for a bout of Dilli darshan.
Explore Delhi With These Walking Tour Companies
Delhi Heritage Walks
Our top pick for guided tours, Delhi Heritage Walks curates and has pre-curated walks for travelers and locals. They take you through the standard, popular neighbourhoods, and also give you the option of picking one (even if it isn’t listed), as well as picking the day, date and time. If you’re a local who’d like to conduct the walk, get in touch with them.
Price: Starting at INR 600
Master Ji Kee Haveli
Their tours are a combination of walks and cycle rickshaws rides, and they take you through streets, historical sights, and bazaars, and allow you to experience culinary treats. Tours are conducted in English, and range from half day to full day. You also get a complimentary meal at the haveli. Their walks are restricted to Old Delhi and its surrounding areas, and there are probably very few tour guides that know it better.
Price: Starting at INR 3,500
Delhi By Foot
Besides walks, team DBF also undertakes heritage conservation efforts, photo walks and photo exhibitions. They schedule walks every weekend, with a fixed start and end point. They also have a food trail walk and cultural journeys through the city. If you’re a group, an organisation or a company, they’re happy to customise walks as extensions of their existing calendar.
Price: Starting at INR 700
Delhi Walks
Sachin Bansal founded it with the intent of showcasing Delhi to world citizens in the best, most thorough way possible. They have walks for first timers, educational walks in museums, custom walks etc. They cover areas such as Lodhi Gardens, Tughlaqabad Fort, Old Delhi etc and all of these are in conjunction with Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation.
Price: Starting at INR 1,800
Delhi Food Walks
Tours are customised to meet your time and date preferences; they conduct weekly expeditions based on local fare, which include street food from Chandni Chowk, Tibetan treats at Majnu Ka Tila, on-demand cooking classes to help better understand Indian Cuisine & much more. Food walks have an endless supply of bottled water, and experts who know their food and food culture.
Price: Starting at INR 3,000
The Delhi Tours
With places like Jama Masjid, the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, and the Kinari Bazaar, Delhi Tours has got it down to a T. With local English speaking guides, air conditioned transport, and bottles of water in abundance, these guys will show you Delhi unlike never before. They also do culinary tours, museum tours, rickshaw tours through Old Delhi, and a spices and perfumes tour.
Price: Starting at INR 1000
Delhi Karavan
Delhi Karavan is a passionate bunch of folks who organise literature-based baithaks (storytelling events), karavans (walks), daawats (food walks), workshops and customised heritage walks all across Delhi. They'll share ancient city stories, help you taste the best of age-old recipes and give you history lessons which won't bore you to death. These walks are organised every two weeks or so.
Price: Starting at INR 500
GointheCity
GointheCity is a start-up that hosts immersive experiences in the city and one of their most interesting walks has been the one on GB Road on the Tawaif Culture. Their guides are all experienced and the groups small (7-10 people) ensuring that people's questions are answered and things don't get too chaotic.
Price: Starting at INR 500
Delhi By Cycle
If you're someone who would prefer cycling into the gullies of Delhi, instead of taking a walk, then this cycling (and also walking) tour organisation will not leave you disappointed. They conduct various curated and immersive experiences in all parts of the city, and they have something for everyone. Well, everyone who knows how to ride a bike, at least. Their Shah Jahan tour, which covers Old Delhi comes highly recommended.
Prices: Starting at INR 1,850
St+Art India
The Lodhi Art District has to be one of our favourite beautification projects in the city, and the good folks at St+Art India conduct curated walks around the lanes of Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market, and Khanna Market to take art enthusiasts through the process and the challenges involved in creating murals. They try to provide an insight into the works of art, and the inspiration behind the pieces. If you're a fan of art, chai, and good conversations, then we highly recommend you go for this one!
Prices: Starting at INR 750
India City Walks
India City Walks organises not just guided walking tours around architectural ruins and haunts of the city, but also in the urban parts - such as metro rides, and museum tours. They also organise group photowalks in various parts of the city. Seems like a great way to break the monotone of everyday lives, and to explore parts of the city in a creative way!
Price: Starting at INR 1200 per person
