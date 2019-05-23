An Awesome Place For Parkour & Other Outdoor Activities In GK-2

You'll be stunned to see a place like this in Delhi, it has a rock climbing wall, some gymnasium instruments and a lot of open space. The best part about this place is, they teach you rock climbing and Parkour. Yes, you heard that right. You can learn Parkour in Delhi in Greater Kailash. They also showcase some parkour performances in Delhi Rock itself. You can find this hidden gem tucked away near Greater Kailash Metro station. One Pro Tip: This place could be the one to take your adventurer Tinder date out.