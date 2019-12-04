Delicious European Food & Breezy Ambience At Perch

Cafes

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

71, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Perch, Khan Market is one of the fanciest and pretty cafes I've been to in a while. The place is a beautiful modern-look cafe having two floors. The second floor is more of a garden- balcony looking seating arrangement. The place is subtle in its interiors but very fresh as well. The crowd is mostly foreigners, and/ or young people. The best part is the quality of the food which is authentic and the service with courteous staff and a very friendly and nice ambience. They have a bar as well. There are plants used as decor, and you'll even find herbs like cilantro, coriander, mint pots decorated. The place smells of delicious coffee every once in a while. In such a cozy cafe, the menu is quite cozy too. I went for Sunday Brunch I tried out - Streaky Bacon Strips - Pesto Grilled Chicken and Vegetables - Flat Noodle Cheese Pasta The pasta is very cheesy and authentic. The bacon strips were fatty and crispy. The chicken was well cooked and juicy. The taste is just like I'm eating in a cafe in Italy or Paris. The Sunday brunch will be a choice of any 3 dishes for 1000 INR. Or 5 dishes for 1500 INR. The drinks are very famous here, I tried two: - Coffee Sangria is a type of coffee flavor red wine and it was exquisite with a sweet aftertaste. -Cappuccino which is a popular drink here I would rate this cafe 5/5 stars, the only drawback it is not that pocket-friendly. Budget for two- 3000

What Could Be Better?

Maybe some more options of food and could be more locket friendly.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

