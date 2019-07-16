14 Places To Visit In Dharamshala For A Fabulous Time In The Mountains

With summer at its peak and the monsoons right around the corner, a quick getaway to the hills is all that you need to reboot from your hectic work schedule.

Dharamshala is a well known hill station, an overnight journey away from the capital. Mcleodganj and Dharamkot are like its siblings, and there is no way that you can miss out on visiting them when there. You can easily cover all three in a weekend, if that is what you’re worried about!

Here’s taking a look at the top places to visit in Dharamshala to make the most out of the home of the mighty Dhauladhars.