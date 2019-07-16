Dilli 32 Is Where You Should Go For Stellar Regional Food & Live Ghazals

If you're feeling fancy, are celebrating a special occasion, and live in or around East Delhi, Dilli 32 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Vivek Vihar is the perfect place for dinner. It's a stunning fine dining restaurant that offers the best of Indian cuisine from across different parts of the country. Amritsari Machli, Bengali Pittodro Saag, Bhopali Chicken Rizala or pot roasted Hyderabadi mutton chops (Barkas Chappe), they really do serve it all.

We started off our meal here with Pankhi, a rice flour pancake cooked on banana leaf and served with aam panna. This Gujarati delicacy is a light, savoury pancake that acts as the perfect starter to stimulate one's appetite. This was followed by a series of heavenly curries and kebabs like the Barkas Chappe, Navrattan Kebab, Kerala-style Prawn Pepper Fry, Baingan Kalonji and more.

One of our favourites here was surprisingly, the baingan (who knew, right?) which was gooey, had a tangy pickle-like kick, and thankfully, was so different from the usual baingan ka bharta we're used to eating. Another dish that you absolutely must try at Dilli 32 is their signature Dal Dilli 32. It's a simple, creamy lentil curry that's probably one of the most comforting dishes we've tried in a long, long while. Honestly, you can even just order a bowl of this dal with garlic naans and we promise you'll leave a happy camper!