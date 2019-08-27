Bookmark This Place For A Lavish Buffet At CP

Fine Dining

Mist - The Park

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Park, 15, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Mist - The Park is an awesome place to dine in. You will be amazed to look at the wide choice of Buffet placed out here @ 2100 inclusive of taxes and Tea/Coffee. The food quality is outstanding and gives you a pure authentic Desi flavour on the palette. Also try the widespread fresh cut fruit, salads. Also, do end the meal one must indulge in the desserts placed at the buffet. There is a choice of Indian and Western desserts.

What Could Be Better?

All is in order

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

