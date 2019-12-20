Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food

Well, this is your spot for any sort of mehfil. The stuff straight out of their tandoor is absolutely staggering; just try the Chicken Malai Tikka they have to offer. If you like to have your taste buds set on fire, order their Chicken Tikka.

Try the Chicken Bharta as main course with the garlic naan, and you’re almost certain to have a foodgasm. We had the Paneer Lawabdar and the Dal Makhni as well, but you know those times when everything that’s pretty damn good gets overshadowed by something? That’s what the Chicken Bharta will do.