The only thing that redeems a long trip from North Delhi to Gurgaon is good food, and Cicchetti offers not only that, but so much more. Before reaching the restaurant, I was actually quite concerned about how low my appetite was at the time, but once the food was on the table, I was unable to help myself from ordering seconds (and thirds). We had the Smoking Cranberry Jalapeños Cream Cheese Dome, Ravioli Of Eggplant, Goth Aglio Oilio Linguini, and Coq-Au-Vin Red Wine Chicken. To wash it down, we had a Berry Blast cooler and fresh ginger ale, which was fresh and homemade. Their liquor license is pending, but we hear they’re expecting to serve alcohol by mid-February. Nothing says Italian like a cheese board, and theirs was nothing short of mouthwatering. We ordered the Goth Aglio Olio simply because the name was intriguing, and I didn’t regret ordering it for even a second. The linguini was light and fresh, and prepared using activated charcoal, which gave it the black colour (and the name). I’m a vegetarian myself, so I didn’t personally taste the chicken dish, but my non-vegetarian friend assured me that he had never had chicken cooked so well that it works its way away from the bone on its own. But what I recommend the most is the Ravioli. I absolutely loved it (and demolished it within seconds). Don’t let the ‘eggplant’ bit discourage you, you deserve the happiness that the dish will bring to you through your taste buds. I tried their chocolate sausage for dessert, which was prettier than it tasted good, but the number of elements in the dessert were overwhelming (in a good way). I loved how the experience wasn’t limited to the taste, and was beautifully plated as well. I’m pretty sure I’m going back for their ravioli and to try their pannacotta.
Drop Everything, Head To Cicchetti For The Best Meal You’ll Ever Have
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
We missed having wine with the food. But they should have alcohol soon, which is great!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
