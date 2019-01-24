Drop Everything, Head To Cicchetti For The Best Meal You’ll Ever Have

The only thing that redeems a long trip from North Delhi to Gurgaon is good food, and Cicchetti offers not only that, but so much more. Before reaching the restaurant, I was actually quite concerned about how low my appetite was at the time, but once the food was on the table, I was unable to help myself from ordering seconds (and thirds). We had the Smoking Cranberry Jalapeños Cream Cheese Dome, Ravioli Of Eggplant, Goth Aglio Oilio Linguini, and Coq-Au-Vin Red Wine Chicken. To wash it down, we had a Berry Blast cooler and fresh ginger ale, which was fresh and homemade. Their liquor license is pending, but we hear they’re expecting to serve alcohol by mid-February. Nothing says Italian like a cheese board, and theirs was nothing short of mouthwatering. We ordered the Goth Aglio Olio simply because the name was intriguing, and I didn’t regret ordering it for even a second. The linguini was light and fresh, and prepared using activated charcoal, which gave it the black colour (and the name). I’m a vegetarian myself, so I didn’t personally taste the chicken dish, but my non-vegetarian friend assured me that he had never had chicken cooked so well that it works its way away from the bone on its own. But what I recommend the most is the Ravioli. I absolutely loved it (and demolished it within seconds). Don’t let the ‘eggplant’ bit discourage you, you deserve the happiness that the dish will bring to you through your taste buds. I tried their chocolate sausage for dessert, which was prettier than it tasted good, but the number of elements in the dessert were overwhelming (in a good way). I loved how the experience wasn’t limited to the taste, and was beautifully plated as well. I’m pretty sure I’m going back for their ravioli and to try their pannacotta.