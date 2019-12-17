This Adda Is Every Student's Fave Spot For Amazing Quick Bites & Yum Desserts!

I went to Echoes because I really liked the concept of employing people with hearing and speech impairment. The dishes here bear distinct codes and signs, the customers are given notepads to write their orders, there are placards for frequent requests, and each table has a light bulb, much like those in aircraft, to call out for the servers. The best part is that you get really tasty food at a very affordable price. My favourite is the Gulati Dinner Tray - just perfect for lunchtime. I highly recommend everyone to go and have fun!