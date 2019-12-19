Third of its kind in the city, Junkyard takes quirky interiors and great food to a higher level with their latest one in Saket.
Edison Cocktails And Great Music At The Junkyard Cafe, Saket
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Lamb Balls, Cajun Prawn Pizza
Sip On
Any of the Edison Bulb Yard Cocktails
Winning For
The service is quick and the food is great, but Junkyard wins the most for its amazing use of scrap, creating a beautiful and innovative dining space you’d want to keep coming back to
Scrap Ain’t Always Crap
The latest outlet in Saket takes the existing concept of junkyard-themed spots and tries to make it better, and it does succeed. The space is beautifully designed, is spacious and has the huge scrap plane to go with it, too.
Music here plays a key role in keeping your mood on the upper, and somehow the placement of the console and all the scrap metal around make for great acoustics. The couches are very comfortable, though the drum seating can be a tad bit irritating, since it doesn’t have a cushioned backrest, and constricts movement, too.
For The Urban Desis
Born and brought up in the city, you’ve sampled every cuisine it has to offer, yet you go weak in the knees whenever someone even mentions dal makhani or butter chicken. If that’s definitely you, this place is perfect for you.
Serving a variety of cuisines through a plethora of options, Junkyard scores well across the board and manages to please every taste bud. We tried quite a few dishes, such as the lamb balls, Cajun Prawn Pizza, dal makhani, butter chicken, Char Siu Pork Dim Sums, Ebi Tempura and Penne Arrabbiata {over two visits of course}; we absolutely loved the lamb balls and Cajun Prawn Pizza. Both dishes were brilliantly done and served in no time {even the dal makhani was pretty awesome}. The Ebi Tempura, though, can be skipped for something else, as it felt a little dry and didn’t quite taste that great.
The Edison bulb yard cocktails have been our favourites at Junkyard yet, and there is still nothing that is done better here than those.
So, We’re Thinking…
If you’ve visited their CP or Rajouri outlet, you know the quality already. Saket shows much more promise, though, and has probably the best service out of the three {along with some great music}.
Other Outlets
