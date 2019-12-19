Edison Cocktails And Great Music At The Junkyard Cafe, Saket

Born and brought up in the city, you’ve sampled every cuisine it has to offer, yet you go weak in the knees whenever someone even mentions dal makhani or butter chicken. If that’s definitely you, this place is perfect for you.

Serving a variety of cuisines through a plethora of options, Junkyard scores well across the board and manages to please every taste bud. We tried quite a few dishes, such as the lamb balls, Cajun Prawn Pizza, dal makhani, butter chicken, Char Siu Pork Dim Sums, Ebi Tempura and Penne Arrabbiata {over two visits of course}; we absolutely loved the lamb balls and Cajun Prawn Pizza. Both dishes were brilliantly done and served in no time {even the dal makhani was pretty awesome}. The Ebi Tempura, though, can be skipped for something else, as it felt a little dry and didn’t quite taste that great.

The Edison bulb yard cocktails have been our favourites at Junkyard yet, and there is still nothing that is done better here than those.