Enjoy Your Weekend With Killer LIITS & Good Food At Detroit

The weekend is made to hang out with friends and that's exactly how it was spent at Detroit, CP. It was loaded with good food and killer LIITs which would make you a little tipsy - in a good way. The interiors are retro with a classic car sitting in the middle of the floor, along with a bus that's the DJs booth - who spins some killer songs. Also, the bar is worth mentioning - it's huge and they have a pretty exhaustive list when it comes to booze and not to forget the LIITs that are served. Starting with the appetizers, -Paneer Tikka: The quintessential -Broccoli Cutlets: Unique -Chilli Crispy Mushroom: tasty -Honey Chilli Potatoes: Amongst the best -Chicken Tikka, Sticky Chicken Wings, Kung Pao Chicken: Non-vegetarian delight. The mains were Mushroom pizza and mixed sauce pasta. Overall a great day spent in the company of friends, good food, LIITs and dancing the worries away.