Epicuria Is Getting Bigger And Better

We’ve all been thankful for Epicuria for various reasons: All the food it brings, the truckloads of coffee direly needed by those riding the metro as well as those who work in the surrounding office area, and of course, parking space for those who are running late for a movie at Satyam.

Epicuria’s now going to be luring us with a second floor full of new restaurants such as Social, Lord of the Drinks, Nando’s, Dimcha, Chaayos, Pizza Express, Dhaba by Claridges, Taco Bell and The Irish House.

Besides all the grub, the floor’s also going to have a Looks Salon. We’re definitely going to be checking in for a luxurious pedicure post a big fat meal.

This floor, unlike the existing one which houses the food court, promises to be more swanky. We can’t wait for the first look.

Where: Epicuria Mall, Nehru Place

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place