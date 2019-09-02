Keema Pav To Jacket Aloo: You Can't Miss These Eateries At Eros, Gurgaon

Green House Beer Garden is a pub-cum-microbrewery located at the top floor of the Eros City Square. The ambience of the place is very relaxing and chill. They have both, outdoor and indoor seating options available. If it's a pleasant day, I recommend you grab one of those cute white chairs to sit on, at the rooftop. If you're chilling with your squad, sit inside as Green House is really accommodating with those soft booth seating sofas and long wooden tables (in short, don't worry about your food and drinks not fitting). They have nicely-done interiors, so click lots of pictures.

Apart from their beer options, which are available freshly brewed (mug for INR 225, pitcher for INR 575 and a tower for INR 995) and bottled options (like Kingfisher, Budweiser, Corona, etc.), they have killer mocktails, gins, liqueurs and also shakes! Their happy hours are 12 pm - 7 pm (the whole week), where you can avail a 1+1 offer on drinks.

If you're hungry, don't forget to check out their signature dishes. Green House serves a 'Chef Special Cottage Cheese Sizzler' at INR 545 and 'Keema Pav' (also available in soya) at INR 295/ 375, which is DELICIOUS! Also, do try their pizza.