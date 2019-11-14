Cricket Fans? Drop By This New Venture Offering Delish Food With A Pretty Decor!

One8 Commune was on my list since its launch. I am a big Virat Kohli fan and his venture had to be visited by me. The place is in Worldmark 2. It is a beautiful place with outdoor and indoor seating arrangements. They have first floor and balcony as well wherein it's beautifully decorated. Their music list is so good and not at all boring. We had some good delicacies and they are: - Non-veg dim sums were yummy and authentic. Veg had its sway and the colour attracted us to have more of it. - Malai chicken tikka had amazing flavours and loved it a lot. - Sushi was exactly like how I like and we finished it at once. - The chicken burger was different and it was good and served with fries that made it more enjoyable. - The black chicken was something new and good that I had today. - Cocktails and mocktails were good and we also had shakes and my favourite was the mango and cheesecake shake. In mains we had Chole and chicken curry which were lip-smacking and I loved lachha paratha as it was soft. In dessert, we had a Brownie and Five river mud cake. The mud cake was heavenly bliss. It just melts in the mouth. My experience was good and would definitely recommend it.