Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
3.9

21-22, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

9 Outlets
image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Shortcut

We’re all guilty of visiting Fabindia for our last-minute ethnic outfits. The next time you go, head to the Home section to pick up stunning duvet covers, lamps, mugs and cups, metal frames and anything else you may want to make your home just a little bit prettier.

Elephants, Peacocks and Lotuses

These are a few of our favourite things, and clearly, the peeps at Fabindia know this. From elephant print bedcovers, gift envelopes and wrapping paper, to peacock pencils and a whole range of floral {we’re especially loving the lotus motifs} bed linen, cushion covers, table linen, curtains and rugs, they’re wooing us with both their colours and beautiful prints.

We have a special place in our hearts {and our homes} for this Cotton Woven bedcover and the Chanderi cushion covers {these are a little along the lines of Good Earth’s aesthetic}.

Woody Goodies

They have a pretty vast range of furniture including beds, dining tables, bedside tables, coffee tables, stools, cabinets, shelves, futons and benches. What makes these stand out is the classy finish and more importantly, the pretty fabrics and upholstery. This Sheesham shelf for example, is perfect for your mini-library, with the blue peeking out from behind all your books. We’re also big fans of this curvy Metropolis bench.

You could pick up an odd lamp or two while you’re here; they’ve got a pretty wide collection of lampshades in a variety of colours and shapes.

What Else?

On our recent visits, we’ve come across some quirky crockery: Ceramic soup bowls and glasses depicting cutesy coloured birds, floral embossed platters, wooden trays, oil pourers, mason jars, nut bowls, tile coasters, cups, saucers, plates, entire dinner sets- the works.

Whether you’re looking to completely re-do your home or bring in a few new things to make it a little cosier or are looking for a housewarming present for someone, we feel Fabindia always delivers.

Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 250 for a mug

Other Outlets

Fabindia

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Shop 317, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 4, delhi

DLF Galleria, SG 25, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

Gurugram, Haryana
4.2

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, 219, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Great India Place Mall, 2nd Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 25, Noida

211-A, 1st Floor, Spice World Mall, Sector 25-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Gardens Galleria, Ground Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3

Local Shopping Complex, Shop 10, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 5, Gurugram
4.0

South Point Mall, Shop LG-18A, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

image-map-default

Fabindia

Green Park, New Delhi

S-36/A, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

image-map-default
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
3.9

21-22, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

9 Outlets
image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Fabindia

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Shop 317, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 4, delhi

DLF Galleria, SG 25, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

Gurugram, Haryana
4.2

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, 219, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Great India Place Mall, 2nd Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 25, Noida

211-A, 1st Floor, Spice World Mall, Sector 25-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Gardens Galleria, Ground Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3

Local Shopping Complex, Shop 10, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 5, Gurugram
4.0

South Point Mall, Shop LG-18A, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

image-map-default

Fabindia

Green Park, New Delhi

S-36/A, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

image-map-default