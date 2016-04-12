Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters

We’re all guilty of visiting Fabindia for our last-minute ethnic outfits. The next time you go, head to the Home section to pick up stunning duvet covers, lamps, mugs and cups, metal frames and anything else you may want to make your home just a little bit prettier.
Available Online
Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Elephants, Peacocks and Lotuses
These are a few of our favourite things, and clearly, the peeps at Fabindia know this. From elephant print bedcovers, gift envelopes and wrapping paper, to peacock pencils and a whole range of floral {we’re especially loving the lotus motifs} bed linen, cushion covers, table linen, curtains and rugs, they’re wooing us with both their colours and beautiful prints.
We have a special place in our hearts {and our homes} for this Cotton Woven bedcover and the Chanderi cushion covers {these are a little along the lines of Good Earth’s aesthetic}.
Woody Goodies
They have a pretty vast range of furniture including beds, dining tables, bedside tables, coffee tables, stools, cabinets, shelves, futons and benches. What makes these stand out is the classy finish and more importantly, the pretty fabrics and upholstery. This Sheesham shelf for example, is perfect for your mini-library, with the blue peeking out from behind all your books. We’re also big fans of this curvy Metropolis bench.
You could pick up an odd lamp or two while you’re here; they’ve got a pretty wide collection of lampshades in a variety of colours and shapes.
What Else?
On our recent visits, we’ve come across some quirky crockery: Ceramic soup bowls and glasses depicting cutesy coloured birds, floral embossed platters, wooden trays, oil pourers, mason jars, nut bowls, tile coasters, cups, saucers, plates, entire dinner sets- the works.
Whether you’re looking to completely re-do your home or bring in a few new things to make it a little cosier or are looking for a housewarming present for someone, we feel Fabindia always delivers.
Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here.
Price: Starting at INR 250 for a mug
