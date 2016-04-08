A Taste Of The Capital: Famous Restaurants in Delhi

The Delhi we know today is chock full of delicious confectionery items {think banoffee pies, red velvet, decadent chocolate cakes, meringues etc} but in 1926, cakes were barely known, much less popularly consumed. It was in this year that Wenger’s made a name for itself by introducing the Delhi folk to cakes and bakes; 89 years down the line, they’re still producing some of the most quality pastries, breads, cakes and puddings.