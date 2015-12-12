Farzi Keeps us Coming Back for Duck Samosas & More

Meals at Farzi begin with an amuse-bouche: Usually mysterious-looking white blobs with red centres. Pop these right in and you’ll soon realise they’re spiced mishti doi spheres- shots which burst inside your mouth.

Thereafter, you’re on your own amidst an adventurous menu full of things which may seem familiar at first, but everything’s got a twist to it. The classic cocktail samosa comes with a filling of chilli duck, dal chawal in Arancini form and the Chicken Tikka is served in a mini red phone booth. We’re drooling over the presentation.