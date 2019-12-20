Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe In Gurgaon Is A Sweet Delight!

Cafes

Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-23, Ground Floor, Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This is a cute little cafe that welcomes you with cosy ambience, awesome food and great service. It's a must-visit for everyone looking for a casual outing or a date night!

What Could Be Better?

They can add outdoor seating as well.

Anything Else?

We tried the vegetarian burger, the alfredo pasta, the coffee Oreo chocolate shake and the banana peanut butter shake.

