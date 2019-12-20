This is a cute little cafe that welcomes you with cosy ambience, awesome food and great service. It's a must-visit for everyone looking for a casual outing or a date night!
Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe In Gurgaon Is A Sweet Delight!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
They can add outdoor seating as well.
Anything Else?
We tried the vegetarian burger, the alfredo pasta, the coffee Oreo chocolate shake and the banana peanut butter shake.
Also On Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)