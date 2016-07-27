Know Your Kashmiri Food & Get Your Hands On Some In Delhi

The oldest and the most permanent restaurant, is Ahad Sons of Masjid Moth, Behind Uday Park. The three brothers, themselves wazas and they sell from a small menu of ten or so preparations in individual portions, cater for parties and even supply to restaurants. For individual portions you do have to go to their commissery {no seating} in Masjid Moth to pick up your order; they will deliver to your doorstep for party catering.

Mirchi Qorma and Seekh Kebabs are my favourite picks. Their canned wazwan is available at Masjid Moth and online at Kashmirbox.