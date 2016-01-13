We’re going to be straight with you: We love Al Bake, but those are not real shawarmas. These are.
Craving An Authentic Shawarma? These 5 Places Will Make It Just Right
Zizo
Made from scratch {even the bread is baked in-house}, Zizo’s shawarmas are hot, fresh and full of flavour. The Chicken Shawarma has shreds of meat, roasted in traditional spices and paired with tomatoes, lettuce and tahini.
For vegetarians, we’d recommend the Falafel Roll, which strikes the perfect balance between crunchy and soft. Both are served with pickled vegetables and either garlic paste or tahini paste.
#LBBTip: Head here for a casual lunch or dinner. The portions are fairly large- you may have trouble finishing one roll by yourself.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Kennedy's
This one is a fave for all the West Delhi peeps and rightly so. Their range of shawarmas will probably make you forget all about your diet. With options like cheesy shawarma, butter sauce shawarma and chipotle shawarma, be sure that this place does the juiciest shawarmas.
Go for their Chipotle Shawarma, or if you want to stick to the basics, their Classic Shawarma lives up to the name and legacy.
#LBBTip: Their shawarmas start at INR 70, which means that you won’t be shawarma-deprived even during the end-of-month cash-crunch.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Fidahh
We’d reserve Fidahh for one of those grab-and-go sort of days, when you have no time to sit and eat. Their Chicken Shawarma falls on the drier side, so might we recommend supplementing with hummus {which is complimentary} and perhaps a soda?
The Falafel Wrap isn’t one of the best we’ve tasted {this is slightly dry too} but ranks decently on our authenticity scale {in terms of taste}.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Lebanese Point
You'll find the the best Chicken Shawarmas in town at Lebanese Point. Their perfectly blended flavours and in-house sauces will have you coming back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
