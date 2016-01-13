Craving An Authentic Shawarma? These 5 Places Will Make It Just Right

Made from scratch {even the bread is baked in-house}, Zizo’s shawarmas are hot, fresh and full of flavour. The Chicken Shawarma has shreds of meat, roasted in traditional spices and paired with tomatoes, lettuce and tahini.

For vegetarians, we’d recommend the Falafel Roll, which strikes the perfect balance between crunchy and soft. Both are served with pickled vegetables and either garlic paste or tahini paste.

#LBBTip: Head here for a casual lunch or dinner. The portions are fairly large- you may have trouble finishing one roll by yourself.