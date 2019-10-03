Flaunt Quirky and Chic Accessories Designed By This Mother-Daughter Duo!

Looking for a unique bag/accessory to carry with your everyday attire or to cool pool parties and dinner dates? We have found the perfect place for you to get that arty and classy accessory, and that place is Brickroad Art & Design.

Brickroad Art & Design is a Delhi/NCR based fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Nigareena and Sarah, a mother daughter duo who are artists and designers. They are the perfect blend of fun, passionate, quirky creatives, passionate about art, design and all the good things in life. Their products which are handcrafted and hand-painted bags and shoes, can be flaunted anytime anywhere. From a retail store to a standalone studio/workshop and an online store in 2019, Brickroad has had quite a journey.

Their online store is currently laying out two collections - Rangbibi & Nachapva. Rangbibi is a collection of hand-painted hatke fun yet classy clutches, totes, laptop bags and bucket bags whereas Nachapvas are hand-painted shoes which go perfectly with the Rangbibi bags. Every time you purchase their product you can be the confident acquirer of a well-crafted, limited edition, one of a kind piece of art.