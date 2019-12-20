We Found Murthal-Style Parathas In Malviya Nagar

How else would you have your paratha anyway? Flavors Of Parathas has a pretty impressive selection. Amid the pyaaz and the aloo and the mirchi, we decided to take the road less taken and called for the Cheese Onion, Baby Corn and Carrot. A beautiful risk.

Each paratha is a meal in itself {it’s huuuge} and comes with a side of onions {for that lovely breath}, salty raita, spicy AF green chutney and a token piece of milk cake. And of course, cubes of white lustrous butter. Very Murthal, as promised.

We loved all the ones we tried. A special shout out to the carrot one for being spicy, tangy and just a tad bit confusing.