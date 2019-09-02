Flavours Of Punjab At Gulati

Gulati is one of the oldest and the best restaurant in Delhi. It is known for its North Indian cuisine and is located at the Pandara road, Delhi. Most of the time there is a long waiting queue (mostly during the dinner hours), especially on the weekends. We went on a Saturday evening for dinner and waited for about 25 minutes, we ordered a Butter chicken (boneless) which was cooked really well, the curry was neither too sweet nor too spicy it was just perfect, we also ordered Paneer Lababdaar which was mouth-watering, the gravy had a good blend of spice to it and it was garnished with cheese, along with these we ordered 3 different bread varieties - Garlic naan - Cheese Garlic naan - Pudina parantha The cheese garlic naan was the most appetizing one, it was stuffed with actual cheese and was soft from the inside and crispy from the outside. All in all the food served was delicious, their service was very quick and the restaurant had a great atmosphere. This restaurant has topped my list and would definitely recommend it to everyone.