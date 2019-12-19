Muddy Waters’ Pottery Bowls & Platters Will Leave Your Guests Impressed

Muddy Waters Studio does the most vibrant, handmade mugs, bowls, planters and more crockery. It is all high-fired stoneware ceramic pottery that converts the raw material into its purest form (these pieces are fired at a 1,280 degrees of heat). What we love is that Smita, the brain behind Muddy Waters, works on a collection and then, once they are sold out, works on a new one. So, you’ve got to get your hands on what you like as soon as possible.

We love the earthy look and feel of her pottery; an interesting fact behind the colours is that, apart from the blues and the deep reds, not many food-grade colours are able to survive the heat. So, the lack of colours may be a good thing; what you get is almost stone-like and durable to boot.