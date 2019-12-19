Muddy Waters’ Pottery Bowls & Platters Will Leave Your Guests Impressed

Muddy Waters Studio does beautiful, handmade wheel and ceramic pottery, which they’ll also customise according to your needs.

Muddy Waters Studio does the most vibrant, handmade mugs, bowls, planters and more crockery. It is all high-fired stoneware ceramic pottery that converts the raw material into its purest form (these pieces are fired at a 1,280 degrees of heat). What we love is that Smita, the brain behind Muddy Waters, works on a collection and then, once they are sold out, works on a new one. So, you’ve got to get your hands on what you like as soon as possible.

We love the earthy look and feel of her pottery; an interesting fact behind the colours is that, apart from the blues and the deep reds, not many food-grade colours are able to survive the heat. So, the lack of colours may be a good thing; what you get is almost stone-like and durable to boot.

We wish her online presence was a tad better (we're talking about a website or an Instagram handle, maybe?). For now, you'll have to keep a watchful eye on her Facebook to shop. 
