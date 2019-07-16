Foxtrot - The New Fusion Hotspot In Gurugram

Foxtrot Cyberhub is a newly opened (Bangalore and Khan Market fame) joint with open and relaxed interior with live music (twist ensured) including outdoor seating. Was here for the weekend brunch and the journey through some great artisan cocktails and fusion food started with a cold brew coffee with French vanilla. This was just the beginning; what followed next could not be described in words - one needs to experience in person. -Ghee Roasted Chicken Taco -Foxy Style Pav Bhaji -Cheese Balls with Homemade Dip -Veg Kulcha Platter and non-veg Kulcha Platter -Kentucky Style Fried Chicken -Paprika Prawns with Guacamole, -Goa Shack Prawns -Mezze Platter I personally loved the ghee Roasted Chicken Tacos and Kulcha Platter. In the drink I settled for What-a-Match(a) which is a whiskey-based cocktail with green tea; man-lli margarita is also highly recommended. In the large plates - I could not get over the deconstructed Dal Moradabadi with ghee rice (personal I would visit back just for this one dish - it just hit the spot for me), Smashed Galouti Biryani was hit amongst everyone on the table and finally the Junglee mass with khamiri roti for the hardcover meat lovers in the group. Brunch ended with Tiramisu and Chocolate Decadence Cake with vanilla ice cream - a sweet end note to a savoury journey.