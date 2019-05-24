Fries, Coffee & Charcoal Ice Cream: New Hangout Adda For Your Gang In Town!

Dessert Parlours

Icekraft

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ground Floor, Shop 5, Block E-5, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

Icekraft is a sweet little cafe to satiate my fries cravings. I tried Peri-Peri Fries, Chocolate Shake and Cheesy Garlic Bread. Everything was super tasty and tempting. This tiny little cafe has my heart! Talking about the beautiful ambience, it’s lit and cosy. Since they have outside seating as well, try to sit outside during winters.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

