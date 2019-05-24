Icekraft is a sweet little cafe to satiate my fries cravings. I tried Peri-Peri Fries, Chocolate Shake and Cheesy Garlic Bread. Everything was super tasty and tempting. This tiny little cafe has my heart! Talking about the beautiful ambience, it’s lit and cosy. Since they have outside seating as well, try to sit outside during winters.
Fries, Coffee & Charcoal Ice Cream: New Hangout Adda For Your Gang In Town!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
