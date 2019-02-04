Check Out this Place For Some Scrumptious Thai food

Ziu is a fine dining restaurant located in Sangam Courtyard Rk Puram. Ziu means 'cultivated' and it has some exciting dishes infused with the culture of Thailand. It is a modern Thai restaurant with a beautiful ambience and if you aren't a Thai food lover you should definitely try this place you will fall in love with it at once. Now let's talk about the food which is highly recommended by me: Som tam salad - made by shredding and frying green papaya served with freshly roasted peanuts, long green beans and spicy bird's eye chilli lime dressing. This was the best salad I had in a long time and you will surely take multiple servings. Fresh Asian green dim sum. Dimsums lovers this shouldn't be missed here. It was perfect 👌 Krathong thong Also known as Thai paan and it was amazing. It had so many flavours at once when I had this. Pad kee mao Stir-fried broad Thai noodles in Thai basil sauce was amazing and I totally loved every bit of it. Thai curry with jasmine rice was the best thing in their main course which one should definitely try. Overall I had a great experience here the vibe of the restaurant is warm and welcoming with a prompt and courteous staff.