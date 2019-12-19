Give Your Home A Reasonable Makeover With The Newly Revamped Market 99!

Want to do a makeover for your home decor but tight on budget? Want to add decor items but don't wish to shop at high ends decor stores like Home Centre or Fab India? Fret not! Now everyone who wishes to add some glitzy glamour or a dash of quirk can do so without burning a major hole in their pockets. The Market 99 stores have been around for a long time, but what caught my attention is the newly revamped stores being launched across various Malls. The stores have done a great deal of addition to home decor lovers. You can choose from very Reasonable table lamps to side tables, kitchen decor boards, etc. They even have improved crockery collection now. Loved their Banana leaf Melamine platter! Also available are cute mason jars, dip & chutney platters & porcelain dinner sets, all at attractive buyable rates! Diwali is around the corner, so the store is full of Diwali shopping options like fairy lights, lanterns, diyas, tea light candle holders, etc. You can pick from bell chimes to iron words for your balconies. Garden lovers can pick planters, iron stands etc. They even have stationery items & a lot of party props options. I'm pleasantly surprised by the collection of Market 99 stores. If you are planning your shopping trip at a nearby mall, do visit & explore the options & thank me in helping you save few bucks :)