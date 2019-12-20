Throw Out Your Excuses & Make Better Food Choices With Go Gourmet

You’ll totally find the usual suspects like cappuccinos and kadak chai. But we were happy to see Golden latte {turmeric milk – why not just call it that, eh?} and some antioxidant-enriched teas on the menu.

They do healthy desserts too. It’s everything we ever wanted for the health food industry {thank you God for listening!}. Peanut butter bars and parfaits #FTW! What we’re really looking forward to is spending our summer days with their Mango Sticky rice.