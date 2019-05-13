Race Face On: Time To Hit Up These Go-Karting Tracks In Delhi NCR

Started in 2010, F9 Go Karting has a large track and comfortable seating for viewers. Demarcated by white and red tyres, the track is a wide, well-designed path for three to four racers, making for an interesting race (due to the ample room available for you to try and overtake your opponents). They even offer different karts depending on the clientele, as all their equipment is personally sourced and comes in various shapes, sizes and designs. They’re open on all seven days and you can check their rate card on their website.