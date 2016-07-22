GoHereEatThis: Banh Mi {Sandwiches} At Bamboo Boat

We are superfans of the Pulled Pork Banh Mi; an ensemble of tender shredded pork {meat floss} in combination with pickled vegetables, mushroom pate, spicy mayo, cilantro and a drizzle of chilli oil inside a soft baguette.

And while we’re keeping our distance from meat, it’s the Eggplant Banh Mi which gets us off. It involves pretty much the same preparation as the pulled pork, except the meat is replaced by large chunks of grilled eggplant. Yum yum.