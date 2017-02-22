Going Skiing In Gulmarg? Stay At These Breathtaking Resorts

Great for families and couples or even a single person, the warm and decadent interiors of the resort are no less than a Swiss chalet. It’s like entering a cave filled with healing treasures! The spa by L’Occitane and the heated pool overlooking the snow-capped pines makes you want a hot chocolate and a great holiday book in hand.

The rooms are decorated keeping in mind the Kashmiri crafts and the beauty of its rich heritage. There’s a hookah/tea lounge called Calabash and the multi-cuisine restaurant is called Cloves.

PS: To avail their ski package, you need to book your stay for a minimum of five nights

Price: INR 14,000 for single occupancy, INR 16,000 for double, and INR 18,000 for triple {inclusive of drinks on arrival, buffet breakfast & dinner, and Wi-Fi}

