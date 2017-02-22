Having resisted going to Kashmir all my childhood in fear of the cold and the mountains, I fell in love with the valley and the moods of each of its season in my 20s. Just when you think you cannot be overwhelmed by one’s own country, Gulmarg {the meadow of flowers} in the winter is like walking into a snow globe. I cannot forget how it made me feel the first time.
Who says you can only go to Kashmir in the summer! Move over flower gardens and shikaras; we’ll see you down the slopes from November to mid March.
Going Skiing In Gulmarg? Stay At These Breathtaking Resorts
The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa
Great for families and couples or even a single person, the warm and decadent interiors of the resort are no less than a Swiss chalet. It’s like entering a cave filled with healing treasures! The spa by L’Occitane and the heated pool overlooking the snow-capped pines makes you want a hot chocolate and a great holiday book in hand.
The rooms are decorated keeping in mind the Kashmiri crafts and the beauty of its rich heritage. There’s a hookah/tea lounge called Calabash and the multi-cuisine restaurant is called Cloves.
PS: To avail their ski package, you need to book your stay for a minimum of five nights
Price: INR 14,000 for single occupancy, INR 16,000 for double, and INR 18,000 for triple {inclusive of drinks on arrival, buffet breakfast & dinner, and Wi-Fi}
Nedou’s Hotel
The 120-year old property stands in the centre of Gulmarg, minutes away from the skiing federation, with an incomparable heritage and history. Founded by Michael Adam Nedou {an architect}, who came from Dubrovnik to build a palace for the maharaja of Gujarat, the homely place is great for single travellers and big groups.
The in-house chef’s sumptuous and comforting Kashmiri meals are surely going to call you back. Sit by the fire place with your family and friends and share a cup of kahwa {a hot Kashmiri drink with nuts and spices}.
Aside from skiing, you can even go on long-trail snow hikes, snow mobile trail rides, wildlife spotting trails, sledging, and snowboarding.
Price: Starting at INR 6,000 per night {includes breakfast, dinner, ski equipment and ski gear each day}
Highlands Park
Run by a family of hoteliers, Highland Park was opened by Major Benjie Nedou in 1960 and is now run by his granddaughter and her husband. The hotel consists of the reception building and eight separate cottages housing 35 rooms and suites overlooking the Gulmarg golf course on one side and Mount Apharwat on the other.
Refurbished in 2012, the hotel is very well-known amongst politicians and Indian film stars. A couple of Bollywood movies have been shot there too.
You can try snow-boarding, heli-skiing, and ice skating here.
Price: Starting at INR 11,000
