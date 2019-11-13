Craving For Epic Galouti Kebabs & Butter Chicken? This Iconic Eatery Won't Disappoint

If you haven't ever been to Gulati Restaurant on Pandara Road, it's safe to say that you've been missing out on some really good Mughlai food. It is an enterprise that was started as a modest dhaba in 1959, and overtime has transformed into a swanky North Indian food restaurant and a family favourite.

We recently revisited this eatery after ages and we're happy to report that it still doesn't disappoint. Coming straight to the food, it's a mix of everything from rich gravies and aromatic biryanis to numerous paneer starters and the most succulent kebabs.

Our meal here started with the buttery Mushroom Galouti that literally melts in your mouth, and the juicy Murgh Seekh Kebab. We're big fans of Kurkuri Bhindi in general, so we had to order one at Gulati too. While it was super crunchy and the portion was giant (that's actually the case with all the dishes at this Pandara Road eatery), we felt that it was a bit salty for our taste.

As for the main course, we ordered a portion of dal makhani, Mushroom Kastori, and the famed Murg Makhani, i.e. the butter chicken. If you're ever craving butter chicken, Gulati is probably the best place to hit up for the same. Their butter chicken is tangy, comes with a perfectly thick and flavourful gravy, and the meat is cooked just right too (goes well with their pudina paratha or naan). Their Mushroom Kastori also packs in a lot of flavour and will make you very, very happy.

In case you're looking to end your meal on a sweet, sweet note, don't think twice; order a gulab jamun right away. The warm, fuzzy feeling you'll get once you try the same is unreal. On the drinks front, you have to try the Phalse ki Shikanji at Gulati's. It's tangy, comes with actual pulp, and has a nice kick too.