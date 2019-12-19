Midnight Cravings Kicking In? Order From This East Delhi Eatery

Happy Tummy is tiny eatery located in the Karkardooma Community Centre and is popular among the East Delhi folks. The community centre is just 300 meters from the metro station, so you can just walk your way to this eatery.

Happy Tummy opens at around 11am and stays open till about 1am. It is the kind of place you go to when you are in the mood to eat a carb-loaded Chinjabi meal or are having midnight cravings. The average price for two is INR 650.

Their menu includes sizzlers, rolls, pizzas, pastas, burgers, sandwiches and French fries. They also have Chinese options (or Chinjabi) like momo, chili potato, spring rolls, noodles and rice. If you want to stick to good ol' North Indian comfort food, dal makhani, different paneer gravies, mix veg and potato sabzi are some of the other things that you can find on their menu.

You can also choose to cool off in this weather with their variety of shakes and coolers.

What Could Be Better

They are a little expensive for the service and the quality of food they offer.

Pro-Tip

Their delivery is a little slow, so if you are short on time, be sure to order an extra 15 mins in advance from when you want the food to arrive.

