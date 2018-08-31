Hauz Rani Has The Most Beautiful Crockery At Throwaway Prices

Hauz Rani is a hidden gem for all things ceramic, be it crockery, flower pots or decorative knick knacks - we’re giving you the low-down.

Big plates, small plates, soup bowls and spoons, serving bowls – you’ll find them all, in varying sizes and beautiful designs. If you’re looking for everyday crockery that looks more expensive than it actually is, you’re in the right place.

We know somebody who bought eight large plates, eight small plates, eight bowls (two large, two medium, two small, and two tiny ones), eight serving bowls and eight cups for INR 5,500 — an absolute steal.