Haveli Dharampura is a late Mughal-style haveli (built around 1887) that has been restored to its former grandeur by Vijay Goel in Chandni Chowk. The entire restoration process took 7 years!

The grand entrance welcomes you into an aangan with a small fountain (and a welcome drink of kanji), fenced off by an art gallery on the left and the restaurant straight ahead. The jharokas and windows have stained glass art and decorated balconies with dancers practicing for the evening and the atmosphere full of thumris and ghazals.

We went checked out their old-world restaurant, Lakhori. The menu is the right balance of modern and traditional, though food isn’t the reason you’ll be making this trip. The cocktails and smoothies have a mix of berries, fruits and the inimitable paan mixed with soda. We loved the Jahan Ara (khus-based drink with chilli chunks), Paan Banarasi and the Chai Biscuit (A thick chai latte-esque drink with a layer of biscuit on top).



We moved on to the appetisers with Cucumber Canapés and a tomato Shorba, which was a burst of flavours. That was one of the top picks of the afternoon.

The Dahi Puri came with shot glasses of saunth and jaljeera paani. The non-veg galoutis were soft and just rightly spiced.. The main course will surely leave you full and fat, with a deconstructed Aloo Gobhi Mutter and Kofta Dogala (spinach wrapped cottage-cheese with a tomato and malai gravy). There is Mutton Korma and Kadhai Chicken (which comes in a roti bowl) for meat lovers. The dessert was a stunning Kheer Trio, and we are pretty partial to the paan and date flavours. We took a tour of the place after we finished on a high note with the Rose Kulfi in a white and dark chocolate cone.

The three floors have 60 rooms, which have now been re-purposed into 13 grand rooms. Each door is named after a gate: Kashmiri, Turkmani, Ajmeri and more, which lead to the next level of rooms, balconies and little alcoves for sitting and chatting. The rooftop looks into the courtyard and outward to the Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Gurudwara Sisganj, churches, temples and more.

LBB Photographer: Radhika Agarwal