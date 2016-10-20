Head To Sandwich Factory For Jumbo Panini And Cheesy Bruschettas

Their shawarma and creamy bruschettas are recommended, and the latter have good reason to be a favourite. Styled as open-faced sandwiches with lots of vegetables and creamy cheese and served with ranch dip, the bruschettas are sure to please.

However, the real winner is the Tri Tip Panini, made of multiple layers {and very generous amounts} of stuffing. Go for this when you have company and/or looking for a jumbo bite to eat. If you still have a bit of stomach-space to spare after that and don’t mind the idea of finishing off with some warm chocolate-y goodness, order their croissant for a quick dessert.