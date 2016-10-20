If you, like us, believe that a portion of good bread with a hearty measure of veggies {or meat} is enough to make a day, drop by the Sandwich Factory for their grub.
Head To Sandwich Factory For Jumbo Panini And Cheesy Bruschettas
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I
Must Eat
Their shawarma and creamy bruschettas are recommended, and the latter have good reason to be a favourite. Styled as open-faced sandwiches with lots of vegetables and creamy cheese and served with ranch dip, the bruschettas are sure to please.
However, the real winner is the Tri Tip Panini, made of multiple layers {and very generous amounts} of stuffing. Go for this when you have company and/or looking for a jumbo bite to eat. If you still have a bit of stomach-space to spare after that and don’t mind the idea of finishing off with some warm chocolate-y goodness, order their croissant for a quick dessert.
Must Drink
If you fancy some coffee with your sandwiches, they have a Greek Frappe {not too different from the run-of-the-mill cold coffee though} and a spicier Cajun version of it. We recommend going for a simple ginger and mint mojito, and let your sandwiches take centre stage.
What We Loved
It’s a small joint but kept very well. Service is quick, people are polite, interiors are kept minimal with bright walls and a few food-oriented quotations, and the music played is mostly fun pop stuff; no fuss and a very easy-going vibe.
What Didn’t Impress Us
There’s not much to complain of, although the space crunch might be a hassle at rush hour, especially for groups larger than four people.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Drop by for a mid-day meet-up with a friend when in the area, or for a calorie-boost at the end of a tough day.
#LBBTip
Opt for single portions of their bruschettas/panini and then order across the menu if you wish to make the most of it in a single visit. You might have to make multiple trips, as they plan to add a host of new stuff to the menu soon.
